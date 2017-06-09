Carteret cop charged with beating teen

Carteret cop charged with beating teen Carteret Officer Joseph Reiman has been placed on leave from the police department Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2sLJHKL A woman suffered serious injuries after falling six feet through an open sidewalk door in Plainfield while walking distracted by her cellphone. VIDEO COURTESY OF NEWS12 A Carteret police officer has been charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct in connection with allegedly causing serious injuries to a teen during an arrest.

