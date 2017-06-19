Car catches fire in Turnpike crash, b...

Car catches fire in Turnpike crash, but no injuries reported

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Jersey Journal

EDISON -- A two-vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike did not result in any reported injuries, despite one of the vehicles bursting into flames, state police said. The crash, which involved a Chevy Tahoe and a Hyundai, was reported at 3:23 p.m. in the inner roadway of southbound lanes, according to State Trooper Alejandro Goez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Jun 15 J money 56
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 Maurice 8
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May '17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May '17 kate 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC