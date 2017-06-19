Car catches fire in Turnpike crash, but no injuries reported

EDISON -- A two-vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike did not result in any reported injuries, despite one of the vehicles bursting into flames, state police said. The crash, which involved a Chevy Tahoe and a Hyundai, was reported at 3:23 p.m. in the inner roadway of southbound lanes, according to State Trooper Alejandro Goez.

