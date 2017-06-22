Authorities requesting assistance from public in solving Plainfield homicide
Investigators are requesting assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect or suspects in a homicide that took place last month in Plainfield. Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park's office released two surveillance video clips depicting the vehicle used in the commission of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Anthony Henry.
