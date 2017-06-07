Attorney: Carteret teen alleges attac...

Attorney: Carteret teen alleges attack by borough cops

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Courier News

Attorney: Carteret teen alleges attack by borough cops The teen claims to have been beaten by police and kicked in the jaw and face Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2s5zeNg CARTERET - A 16-year-old borough boy suffered injuries last week believed to be connected to being punched and kicked, allegedly by borough police, according to the family's attorney. Hassen Ibn Abdellah, an Elizabeth-based attorney, said his client, whose name he declined to release, suffered facial lacerations that are not consistent with an airbag's deployment from a car crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) 10 hr Maurice 8
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Tue Joe Joe 54
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May 17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC