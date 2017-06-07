Attorney: Carteret teen alleges attack by borough cops The teen claims to have been beaten by police and kicked in the jaw and face Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2s5zeNg CARTERET - A 16-year-old borough boy suffered injuries last week believed to be connected to being punched and kicked, allegedly by borough police, according to the family's attorney. Hassen Ibn Abdellah, an Elizabeth-based attorney, said his client, whose name he declined to release, suffered facial lacerations that are not consistent with an airbag's deployment from a car crash.

