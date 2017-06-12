Accused mastermind of pickaxe killing testifies about duping wiseguy wannabe

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The Woodbridge man accused of duping a wannabe wiseguy into killing his high school friend six years ago testified Tuesday that the Mafia narrative he created was a joke that spun out of control. "I never thought in a million years that something like that would turn into sitting here today, fighting for my life," Michael Doce, 36, said from the stand in Middlesex Superior Court.

