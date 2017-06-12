Accused mastermind in pickaxe killing gets chance to present defense case
NEW BRUNSWICK -- The prosecution has rested its case against a Woodbridge man accused of orchestrating the pickaxe killing of a 28-year-old Edison man six years ago. Daniel Medaglia, 32, a convicted killer and admitted drug addict, took the stand multiple times over the last three weeks as the state's key witness against Michael Doce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|Maurice
|8
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Jun 6
|Joe Joe
|54
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC