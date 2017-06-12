Accused mastermind in pickaxe killing...

Accused mastermind in pickaxe killing gets chance to present defense case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The prosecution has rested its case against a Woodbridge man accused of orchestrating the pickaxe killing of a 28-year-old Edison man six years ago. Daniel Medaglia, 32, a convicted killer and admitted drug addict, took the stand multiple times over the last three weeks as the state's key witness against Michael Doce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 Maurice 8
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Jun 6 Joe Joe 54
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May 17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Middlesex County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC