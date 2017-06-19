Accused mastermind in pickaxe killing found guilty of murder
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A 36-year-old man charged with orchestrating the brutal killing of an Edison man with a pickaxe six years ago has been found guilty of murder. Michael Doce, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, has been on trial for six weeks on murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Kelvin Dumo, who was found dead in a Sayreville industrial site on the morning of Nov. 7, 2011.
