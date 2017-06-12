A Closer Look at Hair Products and Breast Cancer Risk

New Brunswick, N.J. June 14, 2017 Can use of hair products have an impact on breast cancer risk for women? That is a question explored by Rutgers University investigators and colleagues from Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center. Lead author of the work Adana A.M. Llanos, PhD, MPH of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers School of Public Health along with author Elisa V. Bandera, MD, PhD of Rutgers Cancer Institute, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Rutgers School of Public Health share more about the work which examined use of hair dyes, hair relaxers and cholesterol-based hair products in African-American and Caucasian women.

