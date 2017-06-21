21 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ - June 23-25, 2017

Looking for summer fun this weekend? We've got you covered! Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State! The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show, presented by Ocean First Bank rolls into Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach showcasing the best talent from around the Garden State. This year, contestants will complete for cash and prizes valued at over $10,000 including a Johannes Seiler 118 Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison and Seiler Piano a pair of tickets to the Broadway Series at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, a professional music video as well as multi-location photo shoot courtesy of nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.