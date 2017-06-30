1 person died in early morning New Br...

1 person died in early morning New Brunswick house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Fire director Robert Rawls told News 12 New Jersey the two-story home on Stockton Road caught fire around 1 a.m. Heavy smoke poured out of the eaves of a house on the eastern edge of the city before crews were able to bring it under control. The person, who has not been identified, was found after crews conducted a search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Jun 27 Joe Joe 65
News ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants rele... Jun 20 spytheweb 1
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 Maurice 8
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May '17 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May '17 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May '17 Chuckbrown 4
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,469 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC