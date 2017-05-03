Worker files discrimination suit against Ocean County school officials

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A longtime administrative assistant in the office of the Ocean County Superintendent of Schools office has filed suit alleging she was discrimination against because of her gender and age. Kathleen Angellella, of Forked River, claims in a lawsuit filed in Middlesex County Superior Court that she was subjected to "a severe and pervasive pattern of mentally abusive and offensive behavior" at the hands of her superiors, including Thomas McMahon, who served as the interim executive Ocean County superintendent.

