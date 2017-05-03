Woman wakes up, finds stranger standing in her bedroom near Rutgers
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A woman woke up to find an unknown man in her bedroom after he broke into her off-campus home less than a block from College Avenue, according to authorities. The woman is affiliated with Rutgers, according to the university.
