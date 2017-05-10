'Where's your smug look now?' father asks of his son's murderer at sentencing

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The father of a North Brunswick man who was shot outside his townhouse and died in his young daughter's and girlfriend's arms admonished his son's murderer and pleaded with the judge to give the gunman a life sentence. "Where's your smug look now?" Brian Hoey's father, Mel Kanter, asked of Roland Amos, who was found guilty of murder by a jury earlier this year in the 2014 shooting.

