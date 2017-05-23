Wannabe-mobster who admitted pickaxe ...

Wannabe-mobster who admitted pickaxe killing testifies against accused mastermind

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK - A wannabe mobster who admitted to killing a man with a pickaxe testified Tuesday that he murdered the Edison man in 2011 to impress his friend, who he believed was connected to the Mafia. Daniel Medaglia, 32, has already pleaded guilty in the death of Kelvin Dumo , whose body was found at a Sayreville site on Jernee Mill Road, but authorities have accused Michael Doce was the "mastermind" behind the Edison man's killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) 2 hr rcestine 42
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Wed Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May 17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10) May 10 The Esfahani family 13
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) May 10 deuie45 29
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... May 6 joan 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC