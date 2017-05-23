Wannabe-mobster who admitted pickaxe killing testifies against accused mastermind
NEW BRUNSWICK - A wannabe mobster who admitted to killing a man with a pickaxe testified Tuesday that he murdered the Edison man in 2011 to impress his friend, who he believed was connected to the Mafia. Daniel Medaglia, 32, has already pleaded guilty in the death of Kelvin Dumo , whose body was found at a Sayreville site on Jernee Mill Road, but authorities have accused Michael Doce was the "mastermind" behind the Edison man's killing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|rcestine
|42
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Wed
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10)
|May 10
|The Esfahani family
|13
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|May 10
|deuie45
|29
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC