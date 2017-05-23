Wannabe-mobster who admitted pickaxe killing testifies against accused mastermind

NEW BRUNSWICK - A wannabe mobster who admitted to killing a man with a pickaxe testified Tuesday that he murdered the Edison man in 2011 to impress his friend, who he believed was connected to the Mafia. Daniel Medaglia, 32, has already pleaded guilty in the death of Kelvin Dumo , whose body was found at a Sayreville site on Jernee Mill Road, but authorities have accused Michael Doce was the "mastermind" behind the Edison man's killing.

