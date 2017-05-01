Three-Week Radiation Therapy Treatment Given Post Mastectomy Is Safe and Effective

New Brunswick, N.J., May 1, 2017 A shorter course of radiation therapy given to breast cancer patients following mastectomy is safe and effective and cuts treatment time in half. That is according to data from a phase II clinical trial conducted by Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey investigators and other colleagues who examined a hypofractionated regimen given over three weeks versus the traditional six week course of treatment.

