This tasty N.J. restaurant offers the most exotic meat in the state
After perusing the wildly eclectic menu at Clydz in New Brunswick, my first thought was, "What's with the python, the alligator, the kangaroo? Is this a restaurant or roll call at the Bronx Zoo?" Actually, it's just an escalation of the game offerings, long a feature of the restaurant that has been in business for two decades. "We've always had bison and venison and wild boar," explained the personable owner Mike Parla, a native of New Brunswick who now lives in Hunterdon County.
