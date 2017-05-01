Thief swipes man's laptop bag after he leapt on train tracks to rescue woman

EDISON -- A man's laptop and cash were stolen Friday morning after he jumped on to the tracks at the Edison train station to rescue a co-worker who fainted and fell form the platform, authorities said. Anil Vannavalli, 34, dropped his backpack and leapt onto the tracks after the 26-year-old woman fainted and tumbled on to the eastbound tracks around 7:40 a.m., according to Edison police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.