The Rutgers Club is leaving College Avenue, moving to another campus

9 hrs ago

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Rutgers University restaurant that became an institution on College Avenue is leaving its current location and moving to Piscataway. The Rutgers Club , which opened on College Avenue in 1957, will relocate to the second floor of the Livingston Dining Commons in August, the university announced Tuesday.

