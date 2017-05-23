The Rutgers Club is leaving College Avenue, moving to another campus
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Rutgers University restaurant that became an institution on College Avenue is leaving its current location and moving to Piscataway. The Rutgers Club , which opened on College Avenue in 1957, will relocate to the second floor of the Livingston Dining Commons in August, the university announced Tuesday.
