Sheriff Millie Scott assisted federal...

Sheriff Millie Scott assisted federal immigration officials

In response to Middlesex County Sheriff Millie Scott's aid to federal Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials who detained an undocumented immigrant while he was at the county courthouse, the Middlesex County Democratic Organization is under fire from anti-Trump candidates who are running against political insiders in the June 6 primary election. Scott, a former Piscataway councilwoman, deployed officers to assist with a raid in New Brunswick by ICE agents who arrested a defendant who showed up at a sentencing hearing, received probation.

