SHABBAT 1000 - Chabad House at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, hosted a Mega Shabbat for 1,000 college students March 24-25 that included students from all five New Brunswick campuses as well as from other colleges in New Jersey and beyond. Shabbat for 1000 has been sponsored by Rutgers Chabad since 2002, and included student participation from the AEPi and ZBT fraternities and Delta Gamma and AEPhi sororities.

