Rutgers clears professor of ethics allegations

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Rutgers University professor accused of using public resources to wage a personal smear campaign against charter schools has been cleared of wrongdoing following a university ethics probe. Rutgers's office of ethics found no evidence to support allegations against Julia Sass Rubin, an associate professor at the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, according to university documents obtained by NJ Advance Media.

