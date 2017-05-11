RU graduation expected to cause traffic delays

Rutgers graduation expected to cause traffic delays Sunday Avoid River Road and other roads in the area if you can on Sunday morning, May 14. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2r4rdU5 PISCATAWAY - Rutgers University's New Brunswick and Piscataway campuses will be celebrating their annual commencement ceremony at High Point Solutions Stadium off River Road in Piscataway starting at 10 a.m. Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14. With nearly 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students receiving degrees that morning, the surrounding roads are going to be jammed, and if you're not going to the graduation or don't live in the neighborhood, it's best to avoid the area until mid-afternoon.

