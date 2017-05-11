RU graduation expected to cause traffic delays
Rutgers graduation expected to cause traffic delays Sunday Avoid River Road and other roads in the area if you can on Sunday morning, May 14. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2r4rdU5 PISCATAWAY - Rutgers University's New Brunswick and Piscataway campuses will be celebrating their annual commencement ceremony at High Point Solutions Stadium off River Road in Piscataway starting at 10 a.m. Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14. With nearly 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students receiving degrees that morning, the surrounding roads are going to be jammed, and if you're not going to the graduation or don't live in the neighborhood, it's best to avoid the area until mid-afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10)
|May 10
|The Esfahani family
|13
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|May 10
|deuie45
|29
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC