RU graduation expected to cause traff...

RU graduation expected to cause traffic delays

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Courier News

Rutgers graduation expected to cause traffic delays Sunday Avoid River Road and other roads in the area if you can on Sunday morning, May 14. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2r4rdU5 PISCATAWAY - Rutgers University's New Brunswick and Piscataway campuses will be celebrating their annual commencement ceremony at High Point Solutions Stadium off River Road in Piscataway starting at 10 a.m. Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14. With nearly 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students receiving degrees that morning, the surrounding roads are going to be jammed, and if you're not going to the graduation or don't live in the neighborhood, it's best to avoid the area until mid-afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10) May 10 The Esfahani family 13
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) May 10 deuie45 29
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... May 6 joan 1
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Apr 21 Sniff4w4y 23
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) Apr '17 DANA DELLAPENNA 42
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Mar '17 Donna enlish 994
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar '17 Bible Reader 2
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,398 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC