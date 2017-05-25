Reward offered in hit-and-run that killed dog A 13-year-old Cranbury girl was injured and her dog killed in the hit and run crash Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rmapwj Crime Stoppers of Middlesex County is offering a reward for tips that help locate a hit-and-run driver who allegedly injured a Cranbury girl and killed her dog this month. CRANBURY - A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured in a May 10 crash and her dog was killed by a hit-and-run driver who has yet to be located.

