Report on State of Preschools in Virginia

Wednesday May 24

NIEER Press Release: New Brunswick, NJ - Virginia increased preschool funding just slightly by $228,484 to almost $68.7 million as enrollment inched up from last year, according to the 2016 State of Preschool Yearbook released today by the National Institute for Early Education Research . The State of Preschool Yearbook is the only national report on state-funded preschool programs with detailed information on enrollment, funding, teacher qualifications, and other policies related to quality.

