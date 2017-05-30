Report on State of Preschools in Virginia
NIEER Press Release: New Brunswick, NJ - Virginia increased preschool funding just slightly by $228,484 to almost $68.7 million as enrollment inched up from last year, according to the 2016 State of Preschool Yearbook released today by the National Institute for Early Education Research . The State of Preschool Yearbook is the only national report on state-funded preschool programs with detailed information on enrollment, funding, teacher qualifications, and other policies related to quality.
