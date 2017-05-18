Police assist families' search for mi...

Police assist families' search for missing NJ's

Thursday May 18

Police assist families' search for missing NJ A Missing Persons event will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at Rutgers University in New Brunswick Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rwzGjV The next morning, Carroll, the mother of two young girls, spent time on the internet talking to friends and called a friend in Canada as she was preparing to relocate to Arizona to live with her father and daughters. She hasn't been seen or heard from in the 17 years since.

