North Brunswick man fatally shot
North Brunswick man fatally shot Patrick Olarein was found in his apartment around 5:15 a.m. Sunday Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rjvbsR Patrick Olarerin, 57, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he died shortly after he was found in his apartment around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and North Brunswick Police Director Kenneth McCormick. The fatal shooting is under investigation by North Brunswick Detective Seeta Jones and Middlesex County Prosecutor Office Detective David Abromaitis.
