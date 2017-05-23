NJ Women in Law Enforcement honor GCPO Sgt. Lorusso

Sgt. Danielle Lorusso of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has received the 2017 New Jersey Women in Law Enforcement Abigail Powlett Police Officer of the Year. This is the first time New Jersey Women in Law Enforcement organization presented the annual award in memory of Plainfield police officer Powlett, who was fatally shot while on duty March 15, 1985 by a man who had taken her hostage.

