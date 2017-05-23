NJ Transit worker's 'No Cash' sign was a scam, officials say
Authorities say John A. Davey, 49, of East Brunswick, placed a "NO CASH" sign on the vending machines at the New Brunswick station, forcing cash-paying customers to purchase tickets at the counter where he worked. There, Davey would sell customers tickets he had forged using official NJ Transit ticket paper stock and a thermal printer, which NJ Transit police say they confiscated from his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|Joe Joe
|41
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|8 hr
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10)
|May 10
|The Esfahani family
|13
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|May 10
|deuie45
|29
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC