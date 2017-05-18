NJ mom has been waiting for decades for missing son to come home
When the Missing in New Jersey event takes place on Saturday - a major outreach initiative to help solve the state's thousands of missing persons cases - in New Brunswick, Maureen Himebaugh's story will feel familiar to many of those in attendance. Mark Himebaugh was 11 and a half when he vanished in 1991.
