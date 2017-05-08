New Brunswick High School announces A...

New Brunswick High School announces Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

NEW BRUNSWICK -- On May 20, New Brunswick High School will induct new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame at the 22nd annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Dinner. Being inducted into the Class of 2017 are Richard "Dick" H. Brown, '65; Alice Patricia Harris, '99; Obidike "Obi" Linton, '97; Jasmine Lytle, '11, Dishone Taylor, '95; Paul "Saito" Vigo Sr., '87; Paul Vigo Jr., '08; Dante Weaver, '10; Joseph "Joe" B. Wilson, '67; and, Jimmy Hance, '28, who will be inducted posthumously.

