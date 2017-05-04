N.J. comedy guide: 41 ways to laugh it up this summer
Whether you need a break from the monotony of regularly scheduled life or just want to celebrate the arrival of the fairer seasons, New Jersey is busting at the seams with comedy this spring and summer. Local comedy clubs, regional performing arts centers and casinos will welcome a full slate of stand-up and more in the coming weeks and months.
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|gad
|26
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
