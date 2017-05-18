Monteleone Dance to Bring Y0UN1VERSE ...

Monteleone Dance to Bring Y0UN1VERSE to Hudson Guild Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The company will have its world premiere of Y0UN1VERSE on June 11 3 pm, featuring the innovative movement vocabulary and multimedia work by Joe Monte leone and Visual Barz LLC, in a split-bill with The Dancing Georgina Project. "Y0UN1VERSE" reveals a fictional society's attempt to make sense of its crumbling virtual reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) 1 hr Joe Joseph 25
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? 3 hr Justin Smith 18
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May 17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10) May 10 The Esfahani family 13
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) May 10 deuie45 29
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... May 6 joan 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC