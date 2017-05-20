Middlesex County will invest $12M in new artsa
Middlesex County to invest $12M in New Brunswick Performing Arts Center Middlesex County freeholders adopted a resolution investing $12 million in the new arts center in New Brunswick. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2r41vmQ New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill discusses the development of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on Feb. 7 at Crossroads Theatre.
