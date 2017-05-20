Middlesex County will invest $12M in ...

Middlesex County will invest $12M in new artsa

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Courier News

Middlesex County to invest $12M in New Brunswick Performing Arts Center Middlesex County freeholders adopted a resolution investing $12 million in the new arts center in New Brunswick. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2r41vmQ New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill discusses the development of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on Feb. 7 at Crossroads Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) 8 hr Joe Joe 29
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Sat Justin Smith 18
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May 17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10) May 10 The Esfahani family 13
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) May 10 deuie45 29
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... May 6 joan 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC