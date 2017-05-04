Mafia stories, texts with details of a hit at center of pickax murder trial

NEW BRUNSWICK - Michael Doce bragged about his ties to the mafia to trick a gangster-wannabe into killing an Edison man he didn't like, prosecutors allege. Doce's attorney described a man from Woodbridge that always wanted to be the center of attention and would tell tall tales of organized scores and ways to plan a hit to impress his friend but never imagined his friend would brutally murder the 28-year-old with a pickaxe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.