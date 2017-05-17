Long Term Survival Indicated for Advanced Stage Colorectal Cancer...

New Brunswick, N.J., May 17, 2017 Improvements in chemotherapy and liver surgery have resulted in increased overall survival in patients with advanced stage colorectal cancer in recent decades. In order to better predict outcomes for these patients, researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey conducted a retrospective analysis and found that stage IV colorectal cancer patients who survived at least two years have a better prognosis than originally thought.

