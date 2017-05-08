Judge finds man guilty of endangerment in sex assault case of deaf, mute teen

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A judge on Friday found a Middlesex County man who stood trial on charges that he sexually abused a teenage girl guilty of child endangerment. Hitler Santana, also known as Luis Camacho, was found guilty of endangering the welfare of child, a second-degree crime, after Nieves dismissed the three other second- and third-degree sexual assault charges listed on his superseding indictment handed up on March 31. A small crowd of Santana's family and friends sat in court, as an interpreter translated the ruling to the man.

