Join Bill Spadea for a night to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of NJ
On Tuesday night, May 2, I'll be performing an all new comedy set at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick along side some of NJ's best comedians. I'll be joined on stage by Jersey Joe Piscopo , Jay Black , NJ101.5's very own Steve Trevelise and the owner of the Stress Factory, Vinnie Brand .
