Interim Analysis Shows Surgery to Remove the Prostate and Prostate...

New Brunswick, N.J., May 15, 2017 An interim analysis of a phase I clinical trial examining a surgical procedure to remove the prostate and prostate cancer in men whose disease has spread shows the operation is safe and feasible in carefully selected patients. Investigators from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey presented the work as part of a podium presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association taking place this week in Boston.

