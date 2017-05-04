Homeless man charged with breaking into home near Rutgers
NEW BRUNSWICK -- City police have arrested a homeless man they say broke into a woman's off-campus home early Wednesday near College Avenue, police say. Curtis Smith, 25, was arrested on Thursday afternoon near the Walgreens on Jersey Avenue and charged with burglary and harassment, according to New Brunswick Police Capt.
