Guadagno and Ciattarelli take a risk ...

Guadagno and Ciattarelli take a risk with no reward | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The leading Republican candidates for our state's highest office, Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, both admitted at the NJTV debate last week that they'd welcome President Trump to campaign for them New Jersey, if they survive the June 6 primary. This is not a surprising development, because the campaign money and media exposure resulting from such an alliance is always a satisfactory substitute for political principle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... Wed BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) May 28 Gayboy15 53
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May 17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10) May 10 The Esfahani family 13
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC