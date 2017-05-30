Guadagno and Ciattarelli take a risk with no reward | Editorial
The leading Republican candidates for our state's highest office, Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, both admitted at the NJTV debate last week that they'd welcome President Trump to campaign for them New Jersey, if they survive the June 6 primary. This is not a surprising development, because the campaign money and media exposure resulting from such an alliance is always a satisfactory substitute for political principle.
