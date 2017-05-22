Families of N.J.'s missing are 'not going to give up hope'
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Maureen Himebaugh still clings to the last birthday gift her red-headed son left wrapped before he disappeared from her Cape May home more than 25 years ago: a troll doll. She lives in the same house and has the same phone number -- in case he ever returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|Joe Joe
|29
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Sat
|Justin Smith
|18
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10)
|May 10
|The Esfahani family
|13
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|May 10
|deuie45
|29
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC