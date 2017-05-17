Exploring New Treatment Options for Pediatric Patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma
Newswise - New Brunswick, N.J. May 17, 2017 Pediatric and young adult patients whose Hodgkin lymphoma has recurred or is resistant to initial treatment can achieve remission and even cure with secondary treatments. Secondary treatment with gemcitabine-based chemotherapies followed by a stem cell transplant utilizing the patient's own stem cells can result in improved outcomes for this patient population.
