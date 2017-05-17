Exploring New Treatment Options for P...

Exploring New Treatment Options for Pediatric Patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Newswise

Newswise - New Brunswick, N.J. May 17, 2017 Pediatric and young adult patients whose Hodgkin lymphoma has recurred or is resistant to initial treatment can achieve remission and even cure with secondary treatments. Secondary treatment with gemcitabine-based chemotherapies followed by a stem cell transplant utilizing the patient's own stem cells can result in improved outcomes for this patient population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... 5 hr kate 1
Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10) May 10 The Esfahani family 13
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) May 10 deuie45 29
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... May 6 joan 1
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Apr 21 Sniff4w4y 23
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) Apr '17 DANA DELLAPENNA 42
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Mar '17 Donna enlish 994
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Middlesex County was issued at May 17 at 4:00PM EDT

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC