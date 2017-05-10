Ex-Rutgers player gets 2nd chance at wiping record clean in assault case

NEW BRUNSWICK - One of the former Rutgers football players charged in a city assault two years ago has been given a second shot at wiping his record clean after six months of allegedly not meeting requirements in a pretrial program. Nadir Barnwell, a defensive back currently attending Tennessee Tech, was one of five ex-Scarlet Knights charged in a Delafield Street fight allegedly over a parking spot that left one person with a broken jaw .

