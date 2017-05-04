Diaper drive highlights Middlesex gro...

Diaper drive highlights Middlesex group's Mother's Day outreach

1 hr ago

Many young families in New Jersey can be categorized as being in "temporary distress" - they have perhaps one child, but the mother is unable to return to work or either she, the child's father, or both have lost their jobs. In advance of Mother's Day, that's where a Central Jersey group is coming in to lend a helping hand.

New Brunswick, NJ

