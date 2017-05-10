Craig Allen's Fun Facts: 'Brandy' by NJ's Looking Glass
One of the biggest of "Jersey's Favorite Hits" is featured almost in its entirety, in the film's opening scene! For a few years, the guys played cover versions of hit songs, as well as their own original music, at frat parties, and in the bars around the New Brunswick areawaiting for that "big break." That break came in the name of Clive Davisthe legendary record executive who discovered artists including NJ's own Whitney Houston, along with Billy Joel, Santana, and Barry Manilow, to name a few! Davis usually had a good ear in picking hit recordsbut he had a bit of a misstep with "Brandy."
