Bear spotted near woods in New Brunswick
The animal was spotted near Carpender Road. It was seen running toward the woods in the area of the Rutgers Boat Docks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|PK edison
|12
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|8 hr
|joan
|1
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|gad
|26
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC