Another homicide in Plainfield
The victim of a fatal shooting in Plainfield has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Henry, a city resident, according to Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park. Plainfield Police Division patrol units responding to the 1000 block of East Second Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 found Henry there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the investigation.
