American Airlines co-workers called me terrorist for years, Muslim man says
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Muslim flight attendant from New Jersey has filed suit against American Airlines alleging his co-workers repeatedly called him a terrorist and FBI agents came to his house after he complained about the harassment to company officials. Farkhan Mahmood Shah, an Edison resident of Pakistani descent, claims he was targeted for religious and ethnic harassment after the attacks of Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|gad
|26
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Apr 21
|Sniff4w4y
|23
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|DANA DELLAPENNA
|42
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Donna enlish
|994
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar '17
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC