5 things college won't teach you

You might expect to learn calculus, philosophy, creative writing and even a foreign language in college, but you likely won't learn that experience is important and networking is a career requirement. After getting so many questions from students about how to further their careers, Mark Beal, managing partner of New York-based public relations firm Taylor and adjunct professor of communications at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ., wrote "101 Lessons They Never Taught You in College" .

