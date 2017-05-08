2 juveniles injured in New Brunswick ...

2 juveniles injured in New Brunswick shooting

Monday May 8 Read more: Courier News

New Brunswick police are investigating the 10 p.m. shooting in the area of 33 Commercial Ave. in which two juveniles were struck by bullets. According to New Brunswick police, a Rutgers police officer spotted a large fight near 33 Commercial Ave. earlier in the day in which a juvenile was arrested after allegedly assaulting several others with a baseball bat.

